Ten reasons to travel to Germany

Perched on the edge of the Alps, the fairy-tale like Neuschwanstein Castle is famous around the world and even inspired Disney's "Sleeping Beauty" castle. King Ludwig II of Bavaria had it built starting in 1869 as an idealized image of a medieval knight's castle. It was intended to be a retreat for the reclusive king. He planned 200 rooms, but only 15 of them were completed before his death.