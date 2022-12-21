Vertical Farming Market Anticipate To Hit CAGR Of 11.9% | Market.us

United States: Dec. 2022: Global Vertical Farming Market Insight –

The vertical farming market is growing rapidly as demand for fresh, locally grown produce increases. The rising population, urbanization, and the need for sustainable food production are driving the growth of this sector. According to a recent report by Market.us, the global vertical farming market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach an estimated USD 13.5 billion by 2025 with an 11.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Vendors: AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Bright Farms, Vertical Harvest, Home Town Farms, Infinite Harvest, Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, FarmedHere, Garden Fresh Farms, Metro Farms, Green Sense Farms, Mirai, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sky Ve.

Market.us calculates the global Vertical Farming market size based on combined revenue generated by companies providing Vertical Farming services. This thorough study is useful for investors, prominent market players, investors, new entrants and stakeholders. It helps to gain a complete understanding of the market and to identify opportunities to gain a competitive advantage. To help clients understand the larger business environment and the strengths and weaknesses key market players, the report provides both a qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of vendors. The data is qualitatively analyzed to classify vendors as pure play or industry-focused. It is also quantitatively analyzed in order to classify vendors as leading, weak, strong, tentative, dominant, and leading.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key Segments: Product type (Lighting, Hydroponic Component, Climate Control, Sensors), By Application (Application 1, Application 2) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives that will broaden the business’s horizons at both a regional and global level. The report provides a detailed explanation of the market challenges and future prospects for the “Vertical Farming” world market. It also includes market maturity analysis, concentration, as well as the scope of development in the region. Other important parameters such as market size, market value and quantity are also discussed.

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Bright Farms

Vertical Harvest

Home Town Farms

Infinite Harvest

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

FarmedHere

Garden Fresh Farms

Metro Farms

Green Sense Farms

Mirai

Green Spirit Farms

Indoor Harvest

Sky Ve

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Interested in Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://market.us/report/vertical-farming-market/#inquiry

Read More: https://market.us/report/vertical-farming-market/

Methodology for Research

The report is based primarily on secondary research and primary interviews.

Secondary data sources are the company website, investor presentations (annual reports), press releases, whitepapers, journals, certified publications and government websites. CXOs include VPs, directors and technology & innovation directors. Product managers are also included. Similar interviews were conducted with end-user organizations. Because of non-disclosure agreements we are unable to reveal the identity of the end users.

For example, our region forecast is based heavily on secondary research and primary interview data. To get regional-specific insight, we have conducted primary interviews in each region. Interviews were also conducted primarily with local consultants and subject-matter experts. These experts were interviewed to get qualitative and quantitative information on the market and to validate the research findings. The forecast and triangulation data for each region segment were based on the following primary and secondary data sources:

– Historical revenues of Top Players and Year on Year growth

– Top players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

– The latest developments and strategies of vendors (e.g., mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and others)

– R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

– Funding Initiatives and Start-up Ecosystem

– Regulatory Environment (Regional or Country Specific)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Q1. Is there a market for Vertical Farming?

Q2. What is Vertical Farming used for?

Q3. Is there a demand for Vertical Farming?

Q4. What is the growth rate of the Vertical Farming Market?

Q5. What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

Q6. In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

Q7. What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

Q8. In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Q9. Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

