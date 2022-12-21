Global Luxury Sofa Market is expected to grow a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23%.

The Luxury Sofa market was valued at 28.63 Billion in 2022, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.69 Billion from 2022 to 2033. The global Luxury Sofa market is expected to cross a value by the end of 2033. The Luxury Sofa market is expected to grow a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23%.

Global Luxury Sofa Market report discusses the innovative concepts of top key players, industry status, and SWOT analysis will be used to help identify opportunities, strengths, weaknesses, and threats related to business competition.

Luxury sofas are typically larger and more expensive couches that can be found in high-end areas like estates or hotels. These sofas are made of high-quality materials and have intricate designs. They also offer comfort. Many luxury sofas include footrests or massage chairs.

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Worldwide COVID-19 status alongside the economic overview.

• The pandemic caused changes in supply and demand in this vertical industry.

• The market development impact of COVID-19, both long-term and short-term.

Luxury Sofa Market – Competitive Landscape :

Natuzzi Italia, Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited), Cassina (Poltrona Frau), Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.), La-Z-Boy, Roche Bobois, B＆B Italia, Sofa＆Chair Company, BESPOKE SOFA LONDON, Willow＆Hall, Nella Vetrina, Interi Furniture, John Sankey, Bernhardt Furniture Company, Montauk Sofa, Modenese Interiors, Sherrill Furniture Company

Market Segment by Types:

Leather Sofa

Fabric Sofa

Market Segment by Applications:

Household

Commercial

Geographies:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

