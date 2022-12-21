Global Digital Electrophotographic Printing Wallpaper Market is growing at a CAGR of 20.4%.

The Global Digital Electrophotographic Printing Wallpaper Market is estimated to be USD 4.07 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.4%.

A process called digital electrophotographic printing uses light to create images on a surface. The light is converted to an electronic signal and used to create the image. This can be used for printing wallpapers, posters, or other objects.