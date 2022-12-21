Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Global digital surgery technologies market will reach $3,661.7 million by 2030, growing by 29.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the burgeoning complexities in clinical decision-making and an increase in surgeon’s workload, increasing R&D investments, and technological advancements in AI, IoT, big data, extended reality (ER), and digitalization. Highlighted with 84 tables and 92 figures, this 175-page report Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Product Type (Navigation & Visualization, Simulation, Planning), Technology (AI & Big Data, IoT & Robotics, ER (AR/VR/MR)), Application, End User, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital surgery technologies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Market Driver
This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital surgery technologies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, Application, End User, Organization Size, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3Dintegrated ApS
Augmedics Ltd.
Brainlab AG
Caresyntax Inc
Centerline Biomedical
DASH Analytics
EchoPixel Inc.
FundamentalVR
Medtronic plc
Mimic Technologies, Inc.
Novadaq Technologies Inc.
Osso VR Inc.
Surgical Science Sweden AB
VirtaMed AG
Based on Offering
Hardware
Software
Service
Based on Product Type
Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization
Surgical Simulation
Surgical Planning
Surgical Data Science
Based on Technology
AI and Big Data
IoT and Robotics
Extended Reality (ER: AR/VR/MR)
Other Technologies
Based on Application
General Surgery
Neurological Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Orthopedics Surgery
Urology Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Ophthalmological Surgery
Other Surgeries
Based on End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Other End Users
Based on Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Geographically
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
