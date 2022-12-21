North America Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal (GI) Surgical Systems Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the North America Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal (GI) Surgical Systems Market . The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. North America minimally invasive gastrointestinal (GI) surgical systems market is expected to grow by 3.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,998.7 million by 2030, owing to the rising incidents of GI disorders, benefits offered by minimally invasive GI surgery, increasing R&D investments, and technological advancements in MIS and robotics-based surgeries.
Market Driver
Highlighted with 28 tables and 55 figures, this 112-page report North America Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal (GI) Surgical Systems Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Product Type (Conventional Systems, Robotic Systems), Surgery Type (Hernia Repair, Foregut, Colon & Rectal), End User, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America minimally invasive GI surgical systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify minimally invasive GI surgical systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Surgery Type, End User, Organization Size, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Conmed Corporation
Cook Medical, Inc.
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
Medtronic plc
Olympus Corporation
Pentax Medical (Hoya Corporation)
Richard Wolf GmbH
Schlly Fiber Optic GmbH
Stryker Corporation
TransEnterix, Inc.
Xenocor, Inc.
Based on Offering
Hardware
Software
Service
Based on Product Type
Conventional Systems
o Endoscopes (further segmented into Rigid Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes, and Capsule Endoscopy)
o Videoscopes
o Endoscopic Ultrasound
o Therapeutic Energy Devices
o Other Components
Robotic Systems
o Robot Machine
o Instruments and Accessories
o System Services
Based on Surgery Type
Hernia Repair
Foregut Surgery
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Cholecystectomy
Bariatric Surgery
Appendectomy
Adrenalectomy
Based on End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Other End Users
Based on Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Geographically
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
