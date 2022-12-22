Taiwan's I-Mei Foods unveils world's longest freeze vacuum dryers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — I-Mei Foods Co. on Thursday (Dec. 22) celebrated the completion of its macrobiotics and biomedicine factory in Pingzhen, Taoyuan, and will soon enter commercial production to tap into the expanding health awareness market.

The new factory is eco-friendly and adopts an advanced off-peak cooling system — or "ice bank" as it is being called by the company — to attenuate the peaks for electricity from the grid during the day and improve energy efficiency.

I-Mei has poured over NT$1.85 billion (US$60.3 million) into facilities for food safety audits and inspections since 1982 amid increased consumer awareness of food safety and waste minimization throughout food manufacturing. The company in 2019 announced an additional NT$3 billion in expanding its Pingzhen campus, where biomedicines and macrobiotic food products will be manufactured and marketed at its 10-floor building to maintain the company's growth momentum.

At the completion ceremony on Thursday (Dec. 22), Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) toured the factory and observed its two freeze vacuum dryers, which the company claims to be the world's longest. The dryer is 45 meters long, with a diameter of 2.5 meters.

The factory will manufacture ingredients for its branded food and health products, as well as for other local biotech companies.

I-Mei Foods General Manager Luis Ko (高志明) said at the completion ceremony that by introducing advanced production equipment, the company intends to bring innovation to the traditional food industry, and extract natural nutrients from Taiwan's local produce through freezing and drying processes.

Additionally, the Macrobiotics and Biomedicine Building's facilities adhere to i-Mei's 88-year anniversary goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, and attaining net zero emissions by 2050. The building's equipment includes a large off-peak cooling system that makes and stores ice using off-peak power for air conditioning during the daytime.

This reduces the amount of power used during peak hours. Any excess power is then fed back to Taiwan Power Company, allowing i-Mei Foods to make a contribution to society and Taiwan, Ko added.

In a speech at the ceremony, VP Lai said he is a huge fan of I-Mei's icepop products and described the company as a good corporate governance role model for Taiwan food processors. He recognized its long-time dedication to corporate social responsibility by engaging in environmental protection, saying the company was the nation's first business to support the national waste reduction and recycling initiative.



The off-peak cooling system, or ice bank, is located outside the building. (Taiwan News photo)



I-Mei Foods GM Luis Ko (left) poses with Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te in front of the new building. (Taiwan News photo)

*I-Mei is the parent company of Taiwan News.