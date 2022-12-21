Alexa
Coffee costs NT$500 a cup at FamilyMart Taiwan’s new café

Convenience store giant dips its toes into premium coffee business

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/21 17:16
FamilyMart opens first coffee shop, Let’s Café PLUS, in Taipei. 

FamilyMart opens first coffee shop, Let’s Café PLUS, in Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — FamilyMart, one of Taiwan’s major convenience store chains, has opened a café in Taipei serving coffee that costs as much as NT$500 (US$16.29) a cup.

A joint venture with a leading Japanese coffee brand, UCC, “Let’s Café PLUS” is located in the Zhongshan commercial district with a seating of 30. The coffee shop marks the first of its kind in Taiwan to be operated by a convenience store retail business.

Ice drip coffee, coffee cocktails, and coffee fizz are the three main categories of drinks. While a large latte at FamilyMart is priced at a mere NT$55, coffee at Let’s Café PLUS is NT$150 for the cheapest one, per UDN.

The most costly item uses the award-winning Geisha coffee beans cultivated in Yunlin County’s Gukeng Township, a local coffee hub. It is served at a staggering NT$500 a cup.

Also available at Let’s Café PLUS is an array of light food from sandwiches to salads. Among them are plant-based meat burgers and desserts from the famed Le Ruban Pâtisserie.

FamilyMart, whose Let’s Café beverages rake in NT$6 billion in sales a year, is eying an annual revenue of NT$10 million for the new café. About 170 million cups of coffee were sold this year at its convenience stores, with sales growing by 20% on a yearly basis, according to the company.

