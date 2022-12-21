Alexa
Taiwan KFC to hike prices by 6.2% on Thursday

KFC's spicy fried chicken, egg tarts to be NT$6 more expensive, Peanut Lava Zinger Individual Combo to spike by NT$11

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/21 17:13
(Flicker photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As prices rise due to inflation across the restaurant industry, KFC Taiwan is also planning on hiking prices by 6.2% on Thursday (Dec. 22), with its popular spicy fried chicken and egg tarts becoming NT$6 (US$0.19) more expensive.

After price hikes announced in recent days by Din Tai Fung, Dain-Dain Hamburger, and McDonald's Taiwan, KFC Taiwan issued a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 21) announcing that due to a rise in overall operating costs and the impact of global chicken supply chain problems, it will have to raise prices. Starting from Thursday, the price of some items will be adjusted, and after the changes are made, the average price increase on the menu will be 6.2%.

According to KFC, the price of a single order of hot and spicy fried chicken will rise by NT$6 to NT$69, French fries will increase by NT$4 to N$7 to as much as NT$60 for a large order, its Peanut Lava Zinger Individual Combo will climb by NT$11 to NT$140, and its original flavor egg tarts will surge by NT$6 to NT$45.

The fried chicken chain pointed out that it has not increased its beverage prices for 10 years and that its hot espresso coffee (small) will be adjusted upward by NT$1 to NT$36, milk tea/cola/iced lemon black tea will be hiked by NT$3-5, totaling NT$37 per cup. However, it stated that the prices of some commodities remain unchanged, including two a la carte items of main meals, three items from value-added chicken incentive packages, eight breakfast items, and four snack and drink items.

KFC said that its ABC Free Match will continue to be provided, and the official website coupons will continue to be accepted, with a minimum discount of 58%.
