Kaohsiung hosts three firework shows from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People in Taiwan's southern port city of Kaohsiung will have plenty of opportunities to watch fireworks displays during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, with pyrotechnic shows scheduled for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

The first firework show will take place over Kaohsiung Harbor’s Nos. 4-5 basins from 8:30-8:35 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) as a trial run for the New Year’s Eve firework show. In response to the trial run event, all types of ships will be prohibited from sailing in Kaohsiung Harbor’s Nos. 4-5 basins, and Nos. 27-30 piers will be cleared, from 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 24, CNA reported.

On New Year’s Eve, the Kaohsiung City Government will hold a concert at Dream Mall and a fireworks display over the harbor’s Nos. 4-5 basins to welcome the new year.

On New Year’s Day, Kaohsiung Music Center will hold a concert at the Sea Breeze Plaza from 8 p.m. to midnight, and then fireworks will take place over the harbor’s first entrance and its turning basin from 12:00-12:05 a.m. on Jan. 2, per CNA.