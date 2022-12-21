Photo of the Day: Taiwan cops make Christmas tree from crime scene tape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of a Christmas tree made from crime scene tape outside of a police station in Tainan City has gone viral.

On Dec. 16, a female user of the Facebook page Street Observation Academy shared a photo of a unique Christmas tree made from construction cones and yellow crime scene tape. She wrote that the tree was spotted outside the Fuxing Police Station in the Tainan City Police Bureau's Yongkang Precinct.



Tree when it was still under construction. (Facebook, Street Observation Academy photo)

She challenged others to find a more unusual Christmas tree and the post soon gained 48,000 likes, 973 comments, and 731 shares.

The Fuxing Police Station has since shared photos of the finished product, complete with lights, wreaths, and ornaments, such as handguns, gun magazines, batons, walkie-talkies, surveillance cameras, and police vests. Gifts have been placed beneath the tree and instead of a star or angel, it is topped with an illuminated statuette of Guan Gong (關公, General Kwan), worshiped by police as a deity symbolizing justice.



Finished tree. (Facebook, Fuxing Police Station photo)

On its Facebook page, the station stated that the tape is not only meant to keep people out but also provides protection. With the holiday season fast approaching, the station wrote that although the police are still working in a severe and high-pressure environment, the tree was created in order to lighten the mood among officers, who created it in their spare time.

In addition, the station has set up a lucky draw with three Yongkang Precinct stuffed bears as prizes. As long as the members of the public share the post and tag two friends in their message, they will be able to take part in the draw for the bears.



(Facebook, Fuxing Police Station photo)



Teddy bear in uniform that is part of lucky draw. (Facebook, Fuxing Police Station photo)