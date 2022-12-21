Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan sees new COVID-19 wave reach peak in early 2023

Daily number of local infections will exceed 20,000

  241
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/21 16:25
A new COVID wave has started, with a peak expected from late January. 

A new COVID wave has started, with a peak expected from late January.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new wave of COVID-19 infections has started, and will reach a peak between late January and early February, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The daily number of local COVID cases reached 19,051 Wednesday, a 9% rise from the same day last week, with CECC chief Victor Wang (王必勝) predicting they might soon exceed 20,000.

Nevertheless, he said the current increases were not related to Taiwanese business people returning from China ahead of the Jan. 20-30 Lunar New Year holidays, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Therefore, the CECC was not planning any special measures for the time being, he said.

The new COVID wave was unlikely to have a major impact, with the peak just over 20,000 local cases a day. Earlier, government officials said they were monitoring pandemic developments in China before deciding whether to resume ferry links between the offshore island of Kinmen and the Chinese province of Fujian, as local politicians have been demanding.

The number of flights from China to Taiwan would be increased, but not the flights in the other direction, as that was dependent on the Chinese government, Wang told reporters. As a result, some Taiwanese might decide not to return home for the holidays, he said.
COVID-19
pandemic
CECC
Victor Wang
Taiwanese business people
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year Holiday
COVID infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan railway union threatens Lunar New Year strike over corporatization bill
Taiwan railway union threatens Lunar New Year strike over corporatization bill
2022/12/20 18:34
Taiwan reports 17,080 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
Taiwan reports 17,080 local COVID cases, 18 deaths
2022/12/20 14:08
Taiwan reports 10,317 local COVID cases, 4.7% drop from last week
Taiwan reports 10,317 local COVID cases, 4.7% drop from last week
2022/12/19 14:22
Taiwan reports 15,034 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15,034 local COVID cases
2022/12/18 14:16
Taiwan adds 15,464 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan adds 15,464 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
2022/12/17 14:17