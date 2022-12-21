Taiwan adds 19,051 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 19,051 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Dec. 21), with 104 imported cases and 27 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 9% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,681 males and 10,355 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 15 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,807 cases, 2,362 in Taichung City, 2,261 in Taoyuan City, 2,173 in Taipei City, 1,991 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,350 in Tainan City, 930 in Changhua County, 748 in Hsinchu County, 552 in Hsinchu City, 429 in Pingtung County, 426 in Miaoli County, 349 in Yunlin County, 279 in Chiayi County, 267 in Yilan County, 243 in Keelung City, 240 in Nantou County, 187 in Chiayi City, 184 in Hualien County, 121 in Taitung County, 90 in Kinmen County, and 62 in Penghu County.

Imported cases

The 104 imported cases included 55 males and 49 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 27 deaths included 10 males and 17 females, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 25 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 19 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,624,680 cases, of which 8,585,577 were local and 39,049 were imported. So far, 14,958 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.