Gardner scores 17, Little Rock tops Central Arkansas 75-66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Myron Gardner had 17 points in Little Rock's 75-66 win against Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Gardner had 13 rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (4-8). Deantoni Gordon scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Jordan Jefferson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (5-7) were led in scoring by Camren Hunter, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Collin Cooper added 16 points for Central Arkansas. Eddy Kayouloud also had 15 points and seven rebounds.

