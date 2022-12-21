No. 16 Oregon gives coach Graves 200th win with Ducks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 at the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday.

The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon.

VanSlooten, the Pac-12 freshman of the week for the second time, made 10-of-19 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists for the Ducks (10-1), and Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Phillipina Kyei had 14 rebounds.

Erynn Barnum led Arkansas (13-1) with 22 points and added nine rebounds. Samara Spencer had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Makayla Daniels scored 15 points.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 88, SOUTH FLORIDA 86, OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) —Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and No. 3 Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida 88-86 in the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday.

Cotie McMahon scored 30 points and assisted on Thierry’s decisive shot. Taylor Mikesell shook off a horrific shooting night to make a tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in OT for the Buckeyes (12-0).

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had a monster game with 34 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls (10-4), who led 86-80 with a minute left in OT before Eboni Walker started the Buckeyes’ rally.

NO. 12 UTAH 88, WEBER STATE 52

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State on Tuesday night.

Gianna Kneepkens scored 12 points for Utah (11-0), Dasia Young scored 12 and Teya Sidberry 11.

Daryn Hickok led the Wildcats (4-8) with 12 points. They shot 33% and had 31 turnovers, leading to 38 Utah points.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 76, NO. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan knocked off North Carolina at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.

Laila Phelia added 20 points for Michigan (11-1), which shot 46% from the field while holding North Carolina to 32%.

Deja Kelly had 15 points and Eva Hodgson had 13 for North Carolina (9-2), which couldn’t complete the comeback after falling behind by 23 points in the first half. Alyssa Ustby had 11 points and 11 rebounds for UNC.

