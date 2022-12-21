World Cup success for Taiwan's MOD broadcaster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For many, the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup this weekend means it’s back to life as normal.

Gone are the long nights with games starting at 3 a.m. and stretching into dawn, leaving many bleary-eyed and sleepless. The World Cup proved profitable as Taiwan's broadcasting agent for the games, MOD ELTA TV, reported a 50% increase in advertising revenue when compared to the Tokyo Olympics, and a 70% increase in special subscription streaming.

In a press release, ELTA said all of the 64 World Cup games attracted strong viewership numbers, leading to a boom in ratings. Furthermore, advertisers flocked to having commercials aired during the half-time break.

This led to accumulative advertising revenue for ELTA's 200-hour broadcast of the World Cup to surpass the 550-hour cumulative advertising revenue of the Tokyo Olympics, with growth of more than 50%. In addition to strong TV broadcasting results, the World Cup has led to a change in viewing habits with more people favoring exclusive event broadcasting.

And as it turns out, World Cup viewers were not just glued to the TV set as they took to the internet to express their passion for the sport. ELTA’s Facebook and Youtube platforms, specially created for the tournament, attracted 575 million visitors.

Other ELTA content associated with the World Cup, including video clips and news reports, generated another 81 million hits, an increase of more than 3.2 times compared to the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia. Ultimately, ELTA proved the real winner as subscribers to the broadcast service have kicked past the two million mark.