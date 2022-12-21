Alexa
Taiwan’s digital ministry sets out goals for next year

Policies to focus on uniform data transmission, boosting cybersecurity, satellite networks

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/21 10:12
Digital Minister Audrey Tang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) will push for a uniform data transmission system as it outlined its major objectives for 2023 on Tuesday (Dec. 23).

Launched last year, the T-Road platform allows for safer, streamlined cross-department data sharing and thus more efficient services. The ministry will ensure the interface is put in place by the 47 government agencies classed as Level A in terms of cybersecurity responsibility within two years, said Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳).

Also, in the spirit of the Zero Trust Architecture, a multi-verification mechanism will be introduced to bolster cybersecurity. With more layers of defense, government units, including the most targeted, such as the Presidential Office, defense ministry, and infrastructure will be better protected.

Other areas on top of the agenda include the implementation of low-earth orbit (LEO) and non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) networks, as well as the establishment of a revenue-sharing system between digital platforms and media outlets.

Meanwhile, MODA is set to inaugurate the National Institute of Cyber Security in January, tasked with developing technologies that can be put to use in four years. A hiring drive is also underway for the Administration for Cyber Security, with 49.1% of the 165 positions already filled.
