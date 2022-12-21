Cold weather continues, chilly forecast for Christmas in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold air front will move south on Wednesday (Dec. 21) toward Taiwan.

Temperatures in the Taipei area will continue to be cold in the daytime with lows around 17-18 degrees Celsius. Other areas around the country will average 20-23 degrees with dry, cooler temperatures in the evening.

This weekend will see the arrival of yet another cold weather front, to the dismay of holiday revelers, as the mercury will plummet once again.

Starting on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), temperatures could drop as low as 9 degrees in Taipei, with the forecast for central Taiwan equally chilly with a forecast of 10-11 degrees, and the south expected to see 12-13 degree temperatures.

The sudden drop in temperatures could be a health threat to the elderly, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) Facebook page read. Cold weather can lead to a rise in blood pressure, increasing the threat of myocardial infarction and sudden death.

The MOI reminds the public to be mindful and not to be too hurried when it’s chilly outside. Preventative measures include drinking plenty of hot water as well as warming up before getting out of bed, wearing more clothes, and maintaining room temperature to prevent health risks associated with vasoconstriction.