Thompson, Cisse power Oklahoma State past Texas A&M-CC 81-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson had 13 points and six assists, Moussa Cisse added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Oklahoma State blew past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-58 on Tuesday.

Avery Anderson added 10 points, nine assists and three rebounds for the Cowboys and Tyreek Smith scored 12 points.

Oklahoma State led 44-20 at halftime after shooting 57.7% overall and 52.6% from 3-point distance. Thompson led the Cowboys with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Ross Williams scored half of the Islanders’ 20 points in the first half and the starters managed only six points.

Oklahoma State cooled off from the outside in the second half and the 7-foot-1 Cisse picked up the slack, scoring eight points in the paint and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Cowboys (8-4) finished at 50.9% overall and made 13 of 33 3-pointers.

The Islanders (6-6), averaging 80.2 points per game, while shooting 44.6% from the field, played more to their pace in the second half, scoring 38 points and hitting seven 3-pointers. Still, they finished the game at 32.3% overall and 9-for-33 from 3-point distance.

Williams, who averages 10.3 points and more than 20 minutes off the bench, led Texas A&M-CC with 19 points. Trevian Tennyson added 10 points.

