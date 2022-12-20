NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69 New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77 Carolina 31 19 6 6 44 92 81 Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 10 5 41 109 90 Pittsburgh 31 18 9 4 40 108 89 N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92 Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 Florida 33 15 14 4 34 111 111 Detroit 31 13 11 7 33 91 101 Montreal 32 15 15 2 32 92 112 Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98 Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 Columbus 31 10 19 2 22 84 125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 34 22 11 1 45 112 94 Dallas 33 19 8 6 44 118 91 Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 103 80 Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122 Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89 Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 103 96 Colorado 30 17 11 2 36 91 81 Edmonton 33 17 14 2 36 118 114 Calgary 32 14 12 6 34 97 100 St. Louis 32 16 15 1 33 99 114 Nashville 30 13 13 4 30 76 93 Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122 San Jose 33 10 17 6 26 100 120 Arizona 30 10 15 5 25 83 111 Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.