All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|11-4
|11-5
|14-7
|Brooklyn
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|9-1
|W-6
|10-5
|9-7
|15-6
|Philadelphia
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|7-3
|W-5
|12-5
|5-7
|12-8
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|4½
|8-2
|W-7
|7-7
|10-6
|12-6
|Toronto
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|2-8
|L-6
|10-6
|3-12
|9-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|9-6
|7-9
|8-9
|Atlanta
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|10-5
|6-10
|12-11
|Washington
|11
|20
|.355
|5
|0-10
|L-10
|8-7
|3-13
|7-13
|Orlando
|11
|21
|.344
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-9
|3-12
|7-16
|Charlotte
|8
|23
|.258
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|4-11
|4-12
|4-17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|14-3
|8-5
|11-4
|Cleveland
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|15-2
|6-9
|14-5
|Indiana
|15
|16
|.484
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|9-7
|6-9
|10-8
|Chicago
|11
|18
|.379
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|7-7
|4-11
|9-9
|Detroit
|8
|24
|.250
|15
|3-7
|L-2
|4-11
|4-13
|3-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|13-2
|6-8
|8-7
|New Orleans
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|6-4
|L-4
|12-4
|6-8
|12-8
|Dallas
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|12-5
|3-11
|10-6
|San Antonio
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-12
|5-8
|4-17
|Houston
|9
|21
|.300
|10½
|4-6
|L-3
|6-8
|3-13
|5-16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-3
|9-8
|14-7
|Portland
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|7-6
|10-8
|13-9
|Minnesota
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|9-7
|7-8
|9-11
|Utah
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|11-5
|6-11
|15-9
|Oklahoma City
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|8-7
|5-11
|7-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|4-6
|W-3
|14-3
|5-9
|16-8
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-7
|8-7
|11-11
|Sacramento
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|8-5
|8-8
|5-6
|Golden State
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|12-2
|3-14
|9-8
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-7
|5-10
|7-11
___
Cleveland 122, Utah 99
Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT
Atlanta 126, Orlando 125
San Antonio 124, Houston 105
Minnesota 116, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121
Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119
Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.