All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 28 19 6 2 1 41 82 68 Providence 26 16 4 4 2 38 79 70 Bridgeport 27 14 8 5 0 33 94 84 WB/Scranton 23 13 6 2 2 30 71 54 Lehigh Valley 25 12 10 2 1 27 73 75 Charlotte 26 12 11 2 1 27 72 85 Springfield 27 10 12 1 4 25 72 80 Hartford 25 9 11 1 4 23 63 78

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 26 16 8 1 1 34 90 83 Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83 Syracuse 25 12 9 2 2 28 97 89 Cleveland 24 12 9 1 2 27 92 98 Utica 23 10 9 3 1 24 71 72 Belleville 26 11 13 2 0 24 89 104 Laval 28 10 14 3 1 24 96 110

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 27 16 7 2 2 36 101 74 Milwaukee 26 15 9 0 2 32 92 77 Manitoba 24 14 7 2 1 31 76 69 Rockford 25 14 8 1 2 31 95 82 Iowa 26 11 11 2 2 26 77 86 Grand Rapids 25 10 14 1 0 21 72 101 Chicago 23 8 13 2 0 18 64 92

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 26 17 7 2 0 36 79 63 Coachella Valley 23 15 5 3 0 33 89 71 Calgary 24 16 7 1 0 33 95 64 Ontario 23 15 7 0 1 31 70 55 Abbotsford 25 14 9 1 1 30 86 82 Tucson 25 12 9 4 0 28 86 82 San Jose 27 13 13 0 1 27 73 87 Henderson 28 11 16 0 1 23 73 78 Bakersfield 24 9 14 1 0 19 64 78 San Diego 27 6 21 0 0 12 68 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.