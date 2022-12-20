Land Mobile Radio Market 2022 Valuation to Surge at Healthy CAGR Through 2031

Astute Analytica has released new research on the worldwide Land Mobile Radio Market that provides a thorough explanation of a number of market analysis techniques, including SWOT analysis and five-point analysis. The market report also includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives to broaden the business’s horizons on a regional and international scale. It gives readers a thorough explanation of all the market difficulties and development prospects related to the industry.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the study evaluates the competitive landscape and global market growth trend based on the business overview and helps businesses and investment organizations better grasp the market’s growth characteristics.

The Global Land Mobile Radio Market size is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 14,675.15 million during the forecast period from 2023-2031 and is predicted to reach US$ 25,097.92 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the industry in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Major Key Players in the Land Mobile Radio Market are:

Anritsu

BK Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

CODAN Limited

Harris Corporation

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Icom

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Leonardo USA

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Sepura Limited

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Tait Communications, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Land Mobile Radio Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Fixed Base

Handheld Portable Radio

Vehicle Mounted Radio

By Technology

Analog Technology

Digital Technology

TETRA

DMR

P25

Others (TETRAPOL, NXDN, and dPMR)

By Frequency

25-174 MHz (VHF)

450-512 MHz (UHF)

700 MHz and Above

By Application

Commercial

Retail

Transportation

Utility

Mining

Others (Entertainment, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism)

Public Safety

Military and Défense

Home Security

Emergency and Medical Services (EMS)

Fire Department

Others (Public Places, Events)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

