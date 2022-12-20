Nearly half of Taipei citizens prefer cashless payments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent survey shows that Taipei citizens are evenly divided when it comes to paying with cash, according to the Research, Development and Evaluation Commission of Taipei City Government.

The commission conducted a poll in October and November 2022 to find out whether people preferred cash or cashless payments. The results showed that among 1,029 respondents, 49% preferred to pay in cash when shopping, while the other 49% preferred to go cashless, according to a press release issued by the city government on Monday (Dec. 19). Among those who preferred to go cashless, 25% used credit cards, 18% used various mobile payment services, and 7% used electronic tickets.

The survey also found that more and more people are going cashless. Compared with the previous survey in October 2021, mobile payments gained by five percentage points, while cash lost by four percentage points.

This randomly selected household telephone survey was conducted in the evenings between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 of 2022 and successfully interviewed 1,029 people who were Taipei City residents aged 18 and above. The margin of sampling error was under ±3.06 percent at the 95% confidence interval.