Asia Pacific Portable Medical Devices Market Size, Outlook, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Asia Pacific Portable Medical Devices Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Asia Pacific portable medical devices market will grow by 11.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $171.83 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the rising demand for portable medical devices, increase in geriatric population, growing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing government support, rising R&D investment and technological advancement.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 58 figures, this 122-page report Asia Pacific Portable Medical Devices Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Monitoring, Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, Fitness & Wellness), Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Household), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific portable medical devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify portable medical devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Cooper Surgical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Company

Infineon Technologies AG

Koninklijke Philips N. V

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nox Medical

OMRON Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Texas Instruments

VYAIRE

Based on Product Type

Monitoring Devices

o Cardiac Monitoring (further segmented into ECG Management Systems, Stress ECG Monitors, Holter Monitors, Resting ECG System, Event Monitoring Systems)

o Neuromonitoring (further segmented into Electroencephalography (EEG) Machines, Electromyography (EMG) Machines, Intracranial pressure (ICP) Monitors, Cerebral Oximeters, Other Neuromonitoring Devices)

o Respiratory Monitoring (further segmented into Peak Flow Meters, Spirometers, Capnographs)

o Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

o Vital Sign Monitors

o Fetal Monitoring

o Neonatal Monitoring

o Other Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

o X-ray

o Computed Tomography (CT)

o Endoscope

o Ultrasound

Therapeutic Devices

o Insulin Pump

o Image-guided Therapy Systems

o Nebulizer

o Oxygen Concentrator

Fitness & Wellness Devices

Based on Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Gastrointestinal

Orthopedics

Urology

Gynecology

Respiratory

Other Applications

Based on End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

