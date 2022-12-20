Europe Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Europe Wearable Healthcare Devices Market . The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Europe wearable healthcare devices market accounted for $5,528.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 17.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising adoption of smart wearable technology, increasing adoption of mobile platforms, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing awareness and preference for preventive healthcare.
Market Driver
This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.
Highlighted with 35 tables and 67 figures, this 128-page report Europe Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring, Therapeutic), Product Type (Smartwatches, Monitors/Trackers, Patches), Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe wearable healthcare devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wearable healthcare devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3L Labs
Abbott
Actofit Wearables
Apple Inc.
Atlas Wearables Inc.
Fitbit, Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.
iHealth Labs Inc.
Johnson and Johnson
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Leapfrog Enterprises Inc.
Medtronic plc
OMRON Corporation
Samsung Electronics
Sony Corporation
Xiaomi Corporation
Based on Device Type
Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
o Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
o Glucose Monitoring Devices
o Sleep Monitoring Devices
o Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
o Neuromonitoring Devices
o Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
Therapeutic Devices
o Pain Management Devices
o Rehabilitation Devices
o Respiratory Therapy Devices
o Insulin Pumps
o Other Therapeutic Devices
Based on Product Type
Smartwatches
Activity Monitors/Trackers
Smart Patches
Smart Clothing
Smart Jewelry
Smart Implantables
Other Healthcare Wearables
Based on Connectivity
Cellular Network
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Bluetooth Technology
Wi-Fi Network
Other Connectivity Types
Based on Application
General Health & Fitness
Remote Patient Monitoring
Home Healthcare
Based on Grade Type
Consumer-grade Devices
Clinical-grade Devices
Based on Distribution Channel
Pharmacies
Online Stores
Hypermarkets
Other Distribution Channels
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Netherlands
Russia
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
