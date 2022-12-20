Asia Pacific Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth, Share, Leading Players and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Asia Pacific Wearable Healthcare Devices Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Asia Pacific wearable healthcare devices market will grow by 21.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of $131.26 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the rising adoption of smart wearable technology, increasing adoption of mobile platforms, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing awareness and preference for preventive healthcare.

Market Driver

This market satisfies stringent security and management requirements and is extremely complicated, scalable, component-based, and distributed. In order to achieve greater cost-effectiveness, market end-users are shifting away from the traditional premise-based deployments and toward adopting cloud-based and hybrid deployment models.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 66 figures, this 128-page report Asia Pacific Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring, Therapeutic), Product Type (Smartwatches, Monitors/Trackers, Patches), Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific wearable healthcare devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wearable healthcare devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3L Labs

Abbott

Actofit Wearables

Apple Inc.

Atlas Wearables Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leapfrog Enterprises Inc.

Medtronic plc

OMRON Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

Based on Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

o Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

o Glucose Monitoring Devices

o Sleep Monitoring Devices

o Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

o Neuromonitoring Devices

o Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

o Pain Management Devices

o Rehabilitation Devices

o Respiratory Therapy Devices

o Insulin Pumps

o Other Therapeutic Devices

Based on Product Type

Smartwatches

Activity Monitors/Trackers

Smart Patches

Smart Clothing

Smart Jewelry

Smart Implantables

Other Healthcare Wearables

Based on Connectivity

Cellular Network

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Bluetooth Technology

Wi-Fi Network

Other Connectivity Types

Based on Application

General Health & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Based on Grade Type

Consumer-grade Devices

Clinical-grade Devices

Based on Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Hypermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

