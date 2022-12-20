Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market will reach $762.3 million by 2027, growing by 5.8% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the increasing geriatric population worldwide coupled with growing prevalence rate of ALS, and the increase in R&D for new amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapies.

Market Driver

Highlighted with 80 tables and 67 figures, this 139-page report Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market 2020-2027 by Treatment Type (Medication, Stem Cell Therapy, Others), ALS Type (Sporadic, Familial), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Treatment Type, ALS Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AB Science SA

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd.

BrainStorm Cell Limited

Corestem, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Based on Treatment Type

Medication

o Riluzole (Rilutek)

o Radicava (Edaravone)

o Tiglutik (Thickened Riluzole)

o Nuedexta

Stem Cell Therapy

Other Treatments

Based on ALS Type

Sporadic ALS

Familial ALS

Based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

