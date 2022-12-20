North America Biosurgery Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Report and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the North America Biosurgery Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. North America biosurgery market is expected to grow by 5.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $8,079.9 million by 2027 owing to the growth in joint reconstruction and spinal fusion, the increasing number of surgeries especially minimally invasive surgeries due to lifestyle disorders and the rise in the overweight & aging population. Highlighted with 24 tables and 46 figures, this 95-page report North America Biosurgery Market 2020-2027 by Product, Source Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Orthopedic, General, Neurological, Cardiovascular), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America biosurgery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Driver

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify biosurgery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source Type, Application, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

Betatech Medical

CryoLife Inc.

CSL Limited

Hemostasis LLC

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Stryker Corporation

Based on Product

Hemostatic Agents

Bone-graft Substitutes

o Synthetic Graft Extender

o Demineralized Bone Matrix

o Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

o Cell-Based Matrices

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

o Natural Surgical Sealing Agents

o Synthetic Surgical Sealing Agents

Soft-tissue Attachments

o Natural & Biological Mesh/Patch

o Synthetic Mesh/Patch

Adhesion Barriers

o Natural Adhesion Barriers

o Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

Staple Line Reinforcement

Based on Source Type

Natural/Biological Products

Synthetic Products

Based on Application

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Applications

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

