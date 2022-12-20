AirAsia launches Taipei-Bangkok flights, booking available now

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost airline AirAsia announced in a press release on Monday (Dec. 19) that it will be flying direct from Taipei to Bangkok (Don Mueang) four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, starting Jan. 20, 2023.

Travelers can now book flights from Jan. 20, 2023 to March 24, 2023, CNA reported. A one-way ticket is sold at NT$2,480 before tax.

“Since AirAsia introduced the Chiang Mai-Taipei route, we have received a constant stream of requests to add Bangkok-Taipei as the capital of Taiwan is an attractive tourism destination with an array of dining, shopping and sights, including many Michelin awarded restaurants at reasonable prices,” Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Thailand, said. “With travelers able to visit Taipei without the need for a visa or quarantine, it has quickly become a top destination of choice.”

“AirAsia is ready to serve Don Mueang-Taipei with convenient morning direct flights rather than overnight departures,” Santisuk added.

AirAsia has recently restored its Kaohsiung-Kuala Lumpur, Taipei-Kuala Lumpur, Taipei-Sabah, Taipei-Chiang Mai, and Taipei-Manila flights. The airline is set to restore its Kaohsiung-Manila route on Jan. 7, CNA reported.

The low-cost carrier said that Bangkok has been a popular destination for Taiwanese travelers due to its lower commodity prices and diverse travel choices. Noting that Columbia Pictures Aquaverse has just recently opened in Bangkok, the airline said it especially selected Jan. 20 to launch Taipei-Bangkok flights, so that Taiwanese people can have a new choice of travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, per CNA.