Taiwan vice president calls for closer cooperation with US on climate change

VP Lai also names resistance to authoritarian regimes as common cause

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/20 17:45
Vice President Lai Ching-te (fourth from right) meets a U.S. congressional delegation Tuesday. (CNA, Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) told a delegation of visiting members of the United States House of Representatives Tuesday (Dec. 20) that the two countries could cooperate on fighting climate change.

While emphasizing their joint resistance against authoritarian regimes, Lai also noted the current reorganization of global supply chains could lead to closer cooperation. Taiwan and the U.S. joining hands against the threat of climate change would result in a win-win situation and in continued prosperity, the vice president said.

Lai also named the rise of artificial intelligence and innovative new technologies bringing about digital transformation as an area of interest for both countries, UDN reported.

The group of Congress members, who also met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Tuesday, consisted of four Republicans, John Curtis and Burgess Owens of Utah, Michelle Steel of California, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks from Iowa. Lai said he had already talked to Curtis and Steel by video conference during a stopover on his way to Honduras in January.
climate change
supply chains
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Lai Ching-te
John Curtis
Michelle Steel
U.S. Congress
U.S. congressional delegation

