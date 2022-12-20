Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Tis the Season: Web 3.0 gift exchange event in Taipei

Xmas cyberworld special, real-life Web 3.0 gift exchange event

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/20 18:51
Freecity is hosting real-life Web 3.0 gift exchange. (Freecity image)

Freecity is hosting real-life Web 3.0 gift exchange. (Freecity image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Web 3.0 companies are joining the holiday fun by creating their own in-person get-togethers and activities.

According to Yahoo News, on Tuesday (Dec. 20), Freecity, a Web3.0 metaverse company, will lead nine others in a Blockchain Christmas Gift Exchange near Taipei's Syntrend and Huashan Creative Park.

Freecity is even promising digital assets worth tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars to participants.

Sign-up for the event is encouraged as participation will be limited to 60 people due to venue limitations.

Freecity describes itself as a metaverse-focused company concentrating on GameFi and SocialFi through blockchain technology.

In other words, community members can not only interact with each other through Freecity's virtual world but also make purchases and earn coins and tokens.

Other corporate participants in tonight’s event include Mepunk which offers original, artist-customized NFTs according to user needs. Leo Studio will also attend, providing specialized contract services and technical courses.

DIMO global digital healthcare and welfare platform is also joining, adding medical services to the diverse list of possibilities which can be achieved in the metaverse.

Another company joining the holiday fun is Rich Mama, which has up to 4,000 NFTs and is dedicated to community empowerment, innovation, and integration of virtual reality and real life.

Others joining the Santa soiree include Chain Tarot, Throne of Dawn, and TW Sandbox Creators Association.

Tickets for the event are NT$350 (US$11), and gifts to be exchanged with others should be valued around NT$1,000 (US$10) for the sake of consistency.
Xmas
nft
blockchain
gift exchange
metaverse
web3.0

RELATED ARTICLES

Pingtung Xmas Fest 2022 in southern Taiwan features foam snow
Pingtung Xmas Fest 2022 in southern Taiwan features foam snow
2022/12/19 17:20
OpenSea NFT project 'Theirverse' makes debut in Taipei
OpenSea NFT project 'Theirverse' makes debut in Taipei
2022/12/11 09:00
Ethereum founder set to appear at 'NFT Taipei'
Ethereum founder set to appear at 'NFT Taipei'
2022/12/10 15:37
Quantum crypto expert talks blockchain security on Startup Island Taiwan
Quantum crypto expert talks blockchain security on Startup Island Taiwan
2022/11/24 13:49
Taiwan NFT community mint token for favored candidates
Taiwan NFT community mint token for favored candidates
2022/11/23 18:00