‘Tis the Season: Web 3.0 gift exchange event in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Web 3.0 companies are joining the holiday fun by creating their own in-person get-togethers and activities.

According to Yahoo News, on Tuesday (Dec. 20), Freecity, a Web3.0 metaverse company, will lead nine others in a Blockchain Christmas Gift Exchange near Taipei's Syntrend and Huashan Creative Park.

Freecity is even promising digital assets worth tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars to participants.

Sign-up for the event is encouraged as participation will be limited to 60 people due to venue limitations.

Freecity describes itself as a metaverse-focused company concentrating on GameFi and SocialFi through blockchain technology.

In other words, community members can not only interact with each other through Freecity's virtual world but also make purchases and earn coins and tokens.

Other corporate participants in tonight’s event include Mepunk which offers original, artist-customized NFTs according to user needs. Leo Studio will also attend, providing specialized contract services and technical courses.

DIMO global digital healthcare and welfare platform is also joining, adding medical services to the diverse list of possibilities which can be achieved in the metaverse.

Another company joining the holiday fun is Rich Mama, which has up to 4,000 NFTs and is dedicated to community empowerment, innovation, and integration of virtual reality and real life.

Others joining the Santa soiree include Chain Tarot, Throne of Dawn, and TW Sandbox Creators Association.

Tickets for the event are NT$350 (US$11), and gifts to be exchanged with others should be valued around NT$1,000 (US$10) for the sake of consistency.