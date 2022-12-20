Alexa
Taiwanese Indigenous woman defeats Japanese star for karate gold

Gu Shiau-shuang wins gold medal in women's 50 kg Kumite at 2022 Asian Karate Championships

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/20 17:20
Gu Shiau-shuang (right) throws kick at opponent. (Facebook, Karate NTUS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indigenous female athlete Gu Shiau-shuang (谷筱霜) on Tuesday (Dec. 20) bested her Japanese opponent to capture gold at the Asian Karate Championships.

Gu, a member of the Bunun tribe and gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games, narrowly defeated the two-time World Championships gold medalist Miyahara Miho in the women's 50kg Kumite gold medal match at the Asian Karate Championships on Tuesday. This marks Gu's first gold medal in the Asian Karate Championships.

The 2022 Asian Karate Championships are being held from Dec. 18-20 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with the championships of each group taking place on the final day of competition. In her final bout, Gu got off to a quick start by taking a 3-0 lead with an upper hook kick within just 10 seconds into the start of the match.

Miyahara fought fiercely to try to overcome the deficit, but in the end, Gu successfully protected her lead and defeated her opponent, the gold medalist from last year's World Championships, with a final score of 8-7.
Karate
Asian Karate Championships
martial arts
gold medal
indigenous athletes
Bunun
Bunun tribe
Taiwanese athletes
Taiwanese indigenous people
Kumite

