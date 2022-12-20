Alexa
Taiwan premieres Penghu film featuring UK photographer Chris Stowers' exploration

In 2012, Penghu became member of UNESCO's 'Most Beautiful Bays in the World'

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/20 17:05
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Penghu National Scenic Area Administration (PNSAA) on Dec. 12 premiered a film featuring British photographer Chris Stowers’ exploration of Penghu.


(YouTube, Penghu National Scenic Area Administration video)

The Penghu Islands, an archipelago of 90 islands in the Taiwan Strait, are a well-known tourist destination, with charming golden sandy beaches and world-class geological wonders. In 2012, Penghu’s beauty caught the world's attention by becoming a member of The Most Beautiful Bays in the World (MBBW) organization, a non-governmental organization supported by UNESCO.

Using the momentum from its international recognition, the PNSAA is actively working to attract more international tourists to Penghu, as well as brainstorming ways to inspire tourists to visit the islands multiple times, the PNSAA said in a press release on Dec. 12.

In 2022, the PNSAA marketed itself by exploring the symbols of Penghu through the images taken by internationally renowned photographer Chris Stowers, including the stone fish weirs, stone towers, coastlines, and basalt rocks that reveal Pengu’s natural and cultural beauty.“We hope that through the film, we can pass on the emotion of this trip to more international friends so that Penghu can also become the idyllic scenery that they feel they must experience,” the agency added.
Penghu
Penghu Islands
The Most Beautiful Bays in the World

