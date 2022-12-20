Global C-Pop star Tia Lee hits 100 million views with animation series and launches female focused #EmpowerHer campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C., US - Media OutReach - 20 December 2022 - Today, global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen launched her new charitable campaign "#EmpowerHer" hot on the heels after a record breaking 100 million views of her animation series and over 50 million views on her new single"Goodbye Princess". The campaign will donate up to HKD3.8 million to selected beneficiaries include Daughters Of Tomorrow in Singapore, Beats By Girlz and Women in Music in the United States, Teen's Key in Hong Kong, and more.





Inspired by Tia Lee's personal journey with self-doubt and society's expectations, both the "Goodbye Princess" single and her subsequent #EmpowerHer campaign aims to encourage young women to embrace their authentic selves.



The #EmpowerHer campaign will split up to a maximum of HKD3.8million (approximately USD$480,000) between the selected charities. Each view of Tia's "Goodbye Princess" music video will help to empower women around the world. Every time a viewing benchmark is met a donation will be made to the #EmpowerHer campaign, one of the biggest initiatives to support the empowerment of women worldwide.



Tia Lee has always been a vocal advocate of female empowerment throughout her career as a C-pop star. Using her international platform, Tia last month talked about the importance of female empowerment in influential publications Vogue and Rollacoaster. New single "Goodbye Princess" and the #EmpowerHer campaign marks her biggest initiative in support of women around the world.



As "Goodbye Princess" MV continues to grow beyond its 50 million views, it is set to become one of the most viewed C-pop campaigns across social media. This provides a strong foundation for Tia's #EmpowerHer campaign to reach the benchmark.







