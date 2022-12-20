Fertilizer Additives Market 2022 | Industry Demand, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status and Revenue

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Fertilizer Additives Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Fertilizer Additives Market is valued approximately at USD 3.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Fertilizer additives are type of chemical additives that are used with fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate, and others in order to improve the efficiency of the fertilizers & provide stability. Additionally, retain the nutrients in the soil and give the fertilizer anticaking and anti-foaming properties. The Fertilizer Additives market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand for agricultural commodities. In farming, the usage of fertilizer additives helps the grower in maintaining the quality of the crop. The yield can be improved and increased by using fertilizer additive, which influence the market demand. Also, another factor driving the market growth is rising R&D in Fertilizer manufacturing technology and rising demand for urea. Thus, driving the market growth during forecast period.

According to Statista, in 2014 the global potential supply of urea fertilizer was 188.17 million metric tons and the number is anticipated to reach 203 million metric tons by 2024. As a result, the rising demand for urea fertilizer will creates the lucrative demand for the market. In addition, inhibiting caking of fertilizers with the use of fertilizer additives will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during forecast period. Also, the health hazards associated with use of fertilizer additives stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fertilizer Additives Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominates the regional market with highest revenue, owing to the increasing fertilizer usage in the region. North America is the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for agricultural products in countries such as United States, Mexico, and Canada in North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ArrMaz Products Inc.

CHEMIPOL, S.A.

Clariant AG

Emulchem

KAO Corporation

LignoStar

Michelman Inc.

Novochem Group

Solvay

Tolsa SA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, BASF launched a new urease inhibitor named ‘Limus Clear’, which can be used with liquid fertiliser (UAN) that minimizes nitrogen losses and supports ideal nitrogen availability for the crop.

In Jan. 2021A startup in Pennsylvania named Phospholutions received USD 10.3 million in funding from VC investors for its Series A round. RhizoSorb, a product of Phospholutions, is a fertiliser addition that can be used in combination with phosphate fertilizers or is added to them during processing

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Inhibitors

Coating Agents

Granulation Aids

Anti-Caking Agent

Other Functions

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

