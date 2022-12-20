Food Packaging Equipment Market Share 2022 | Industry Share, Top Players Analysis, Demand, Growth Strategy, Trends, Supply

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Food Packaging Equipment Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Food packaging equipment is an integral part of the overall food industry. To properly distribute the product to the customer, food packaging is important. Food packaging machinery serves a variety of purposes in the food packaging industry, including wrapping, sealing, labeling, and filling. Throughout the supply chain, food product packaging ensures product stability. A large temperature range can be handled by effective food packaging. The most frequent uses for food packaging are in the areas of baking, confectionery, dairy products, poultry, meat and fish, fruits and vegetables, convenience foods, and others. Depending upon the food being packed, there are several forms of packaging. These food products are packaged using a range of food packaging equipment. The key factor driving the market growth is rising food and beverages industry, shift toward convenient food packaging, and adoption of govt. regulations for safe and hygienic packaging process to Upsurge the Market growth.

According to Statista, in 2021, the market for functional foods and drinks was worth USD 281.14 billion worldwide. Between 2021 and 2028, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of almost 9.5 percent. Also, technological advancement and adoption of automated technology will create lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the improper disposing of packaging material adversely affects the environment stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Food Packaging Equipment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to growing food and beverages industry and rising household disposable income in the region. North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising stringent environmental regulations and shift toward convenient food packaging.

Major market players included in this report are:

MULTIVAC

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

Krones AG

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

ARPAC LLC.

Coesia S.p.A.

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, the launch of Tetra Pak’s new connected packaging platform, which converts milk and juice cartons into interactive information channels and significant carriers, was announced.

in August 2019, MULTIVAC Group introduced a new new gen cross-web labeler with lower life cycle costs. This machine has IO-link and EtherCAT, a sensor system for food product label inspection and maintenance.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment:

Form-fill-seal

Filling & Dosing

Cartoning

Case Packing

Wrapping & Bundling

Others

By Application:

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Products

Fruits, Nuts & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Convenience Food

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

