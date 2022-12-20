Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Size, Supply, Outlook, Segments, Share, Demand, Regional Trends 2022-2027

A recent report published by Astute Analytica gives an overview of the current situation of the global Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market. The market study’s anticipated years are 2022 to 2027.

Japan’s Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is projected to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 9,968.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 22,750 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

The research study offers important market data, including growth-influencing factors, roadblocks, and opportunities and strategies for getting over them.

The study also contains industry information, such as market value, share, CAGR, size, etc., to make market examination simple for new entrants. The study also provides analyses of the economy, politics, technology, society, law, and the environment.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The key players in Japan’s Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market are ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Oracle Corp., and Huawei Technologies among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on the stabilized market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Segments

The following are the different segments of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market:

By Technology segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Internet of Things (IoT) Satellite Network Cellular Network Radio Frequency Identification Near Field Communication Wi-Fi

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Machine Learning Artificial Neural Network Voice Recognition Pattern Recognition Natural Language Processing Context-Aware Processing Other AI Technologies

Cloud Computing

High-Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Smart Mobility

Big Data Analytics

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

By Deployment segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application segment of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Smart Transportation Parking Management Ticketing & Travel Management Traffic Management Passenger Information Management System Freight Information System Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities Energy management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Water Management Distribution Management Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance E-Governance Solutions Smart Public Safety Law Enforcement City Planning Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building Building Automation System Energy Management Systems Parking Management System Emergency Management System Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service Smart Education Smart Healthcare Emergency Response System Video Surveillance System Assisted Living Solution Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility Electric Vehicle Charging Tunnel Management Tolling Management Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications (Security & Surveillance)

