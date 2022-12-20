Leopards GM resigns over decision to sit Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Leopards General Manager Brett Su (蘇翊傑) resigned on Monday (Dec. 19) after apologizing to upset fans for not announcing sooner that Dwight Howard would not play in a T1 League game on Sunday (Dec. 18).

The Leopards lost to the Kaohsiung Aquas 93-89 on Sunday, in what was the third game of a back-to-back-to-back, according to CNA. In what ended up being a game-time decision, former NBA star center Dwight Howard ended up sitting out due to knee soreness.

Players sitting out due to injury or soreness are common in professional sports, especially ones as physically taxing on the body as basketball. However, some fans actually complained to the Consumer Protection Committee that the team did not inform them early enough that Howard was not going to play.

In an Instagram post, Su said that Howard told the team his knee was acting up after Saturday’s (Dec. 17) loss to the New Taipei CTBC DEA. Su added that the team doctor and trainers checked on Howard several times before Sunday’s game, but decided it was in Howard’s best interest to sit out right before the game.

In Sunday’s post-game interview, Howard congratulated his teammates for continuing to improve, while also saying that it was disappointing to hear fans boo because he was not going to play. “It really hurts to see our fans, you know, booing my teammates,” Howard said.

Howard also said that his teammates were “extremely sad” to hear their own fans boo them and asked people to try and understand what players have to deal with and how difficult it is to play three games in a row.