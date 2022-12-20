Medical Inspire Becomes the Official Promotional Partner For The 40th Anniversary Of The Faculty Of Dentistry At The University of Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 December 2022 - "Medical Inspire" is a team of veteran editors in Hong Kong. By gathering industry leaders' opinions and key medical news daily, it strives to provide accurate, professional, and real time medical and health related content to the public. In 2022, Medical Inspire has achieved the top engagement among all the medical information platforms in Hong Kong*.



The Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Hong Kong (HKU Dentistry) was established in 1982. It is recognized as the premier dental school globally and the only institution in Hong Kong that provides undergraduate and postgraduate dental degrees. The programmes are recognized internationally and by the Dental Council of Hong Kong, the independent local authority with full legal status to administer dentist registration.



HKU Dentistry is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2022. The faculty has been ranked No. 2 in the world this year, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2022, marking its 5th entry into the top 2 Dentistry programme globally since establishment.



The performance of candidates for the 2022 intake of HKU Dentistry, through the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) had been phenomenal, which scored 45 in average for the best 6 subjects (calculated as per the scoring formula of HKU).



As a prestigious academic centre, HKU Dentistry is committed to providing superior dental education to practising dentists and specialists, while securing resources for continuous growth development and providing professional services to the community in the past decades. The faculty had also established a specialist dental clinic - the Institute for Advanced Dentistry Multi-Specialty Clinic (IAD-MSC), which offers advanced dental care to patients with complex and/or severe oral conditions.



It is an honour for "Medical Inspire" to be appointed as the media partner for the 40th Anniversary of HKU Dentistry. "Medical Inspire" would like to express our heartfelt congratulations to HKU Dentistry for the outstanding achievements and successes in the future.



For more information about "Medical Inspire", please visit the website : https://medicalinspire.com/



For more information about the HKU Faculty of Dentistry's 40th Anniversary, please visit the webpage: https://www.dentistry40.hku.hk/



*On the basis of data shown by Facebook Insight, 2022. (As at October, 2022)



Hashtag: #MedicalInspire



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.