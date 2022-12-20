ViewQwest appoints Jurist Francisco-Gamban as Chief Operating Officer

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach - 20 December 2022 - ViewQwest has appointed Jurist Francisco-Gamban as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 1 January 2023, concurrent to her extant role as Chief Marketing Officer.



Jurist Francisco-Gamban

Jurist joined ViewQwest as CMO in the last quarter of 2018, bringing with her nearly two decades of experience building and executing effective growth strategies for leading telecommunications companies. Under her marketing stewardship, she helped scale the company's go-to-market capabilities in many areas, stepped up growth of its Consumer Broadband Business, and helped guide the award-winning telco's transformation into one of the fastest-growing Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP) in the region.



"Jurist has a strong track record of challenging and steering organisations to achieve their potential, in her past leadership roles and in her four (4) years at ViewQwest. She promotes data-informed decision-making, empowerment and accountability – and I am excited in anticipating the team aligning and working together under her leadership and guidance as our COO," said Vignesa Moorthy, ViewQwest Group CEO, as he announced the appointment.



The appointment comes on the heels of ViewQwest's accelerated expansion plans in the region. Seeing increased demand for its Managed Security Services portfolio, particularly its SASE and SD-WAN offerings, ViewQwest is continuing to strengthen its leadership corps – with Chief Executive Officer Vignesa Moorthy at the helm driving Group strategy and vision and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Tan overseeing its Enterprise and International Business segments. The company has also signed a number of strategic partnerships, including with HKBN in Hong Kong and FPT Telecom International (FTI) in Vietnam to support market coverage and customer deployments across Southeast Asia.



"As COO, Jurist will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Group, ensuring that our operations are aligned with business goals and executed effectively. She will oversee the company's management teams in championing customer commitment, operational excellence, people development and profitable growth," Moorthy added.



Prior to joining ViewQwest, Jurist was Vice-President for Marketing at Globe Telecom in the Philippines where she spent 13 years leading various lines of business. At Globe, she led the Home Broadband Business to record revenue and subscriber market share growth and launched new products and revenue streams for the company's International and Enterprise Business Groups across its voice, data, SD-WAN, cybersecurity and cloud service offerings. Further prior to that, Jurist headed Product Management and Marketing teams in Eastern Telecoms and Tridel Technologies.



About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is a leading regional provider of Managed Security and award-winning Connectivity services. Headquartered in Singapore and with operations in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, it is a trusted partner of global MNCs and top companies in North and Southeast Asia. As a certified Managed Security Services Provider with expertise in leading cybersecurity technologies, it helps build and manage high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces across the world.



ViewQwest also provides Premium Residential & Business broadband & cybersecurity services in Malaysia and Singapore, and has been consistently recognized as Singapore's Fastest Fixed Network from 2018 to 2022 by Ookla Speedtest Awards.



