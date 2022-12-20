Over 70% of Taiwanese people support longer military service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 70% of people in Taiwan support the idea of extended military service from the current four months to at least one year, according to a poll released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

About 73.2% of those polled agreed that compulsory military service should last one year at the minimum. Those opposing the idea accounted for 17.6%, while 7.5% had no comment and 1.7% said they did not know.

Asked whether the four-month training for new conscripts is reasonable when Taiwan is confronted with Chinese military coercion, 69% of the respondents disagreed and 20.6% agreed. About 10.4% did not express their opinions.

Regardless of political leanings, gender, profession, or education, the majority of those polled believe a year’s training is necessary, said TPOF Chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆), who suggested such a high level of consensus is rarely seen in society.

The defense ministry confirmed earlier this month that an announcement will be made about the prolonged service, preferably by the end of the year.

The poll, conducted Dec. 12-13, received 1,070 valid responses from those aged 20 and older. It has a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 3 percentage points.