St. Thomas defeats North Dakota 75-62

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Parker Bjorklund had 29 points in St. Thomas' 75-62 victory against North Dakota on Monday.

Bjorklund shot 13 for 20 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tommies (10-4). Riley Miller shot 6 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to add 24 points. Brooks Allen shot 2 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.

B.J. Omot led the way for the Fightin' Hawks (6-8) with 14 points. Elijah Brooks added 10 points for North Dakota. In addition, Mitchell Sueker had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.