Taiwan reports 17,080 local COVID cases, 18 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 17,080 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Dec. 20), very little change from the 17,118 reported on the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 51 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,605,539. The 18 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,931.

Local cases

The local cases included 7,838 males, 9,226 females, and 16 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 18 deaths announced on Tuesday were nine males and nine females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, all had a history of chronic disease, and 15 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 51 imported cases included 23 males and 28 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,605,539 cases, of which 8,566,536 were local and 38,949 were imported. So far, 14,931 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.