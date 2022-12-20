Huffman sparks Nicholls' 90-46 victory over Trinity Baptist

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Caleb Huffman scored 19 points as Nicholls State beat Trinity Baptist 90-46 on Monday night.

Huffman added three steals for the Colonels (6-6). Lance Amir-Paul scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Marek Nelson was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (0-5) were led in scoring by Jace Spinelli, who finished with 17 points. Gavin Korth-Loder added eight points for Trinity Baptist. In addition, Zach Kiadii finished with six points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.