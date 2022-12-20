McGhee scores 36 as Liberty defeats Grambling 75-56

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee's 36 points led Liberty over Grambling 75-56 on Monday night.

McGhee added five rebounds and five steals for the Flames (8-4). Joseph Venzant added eight points while going 2 of 3 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds. Kyle Rode was 3 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with eight points.

Shawndarius Cowart led the Tigers (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Cameron Christon added 13 points for Grambling. Carte'Are Gordon also recorded 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.