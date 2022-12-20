Ukraine military includes Taiwan flag in video thanking volunteer soldiers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukraine's military over the weekend uploaded a video to thank the thousands of soldiers from across the globe who have joined its foreign legion that included an image of the flags from many of these nations with the Taiwan banner prominently placed at the top.

On Sunday (Dec. 18), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine uploaded a video to its Twitter page stating that Ukraine thanked its partners for their "priceless contribution" in its "struggle for Freedom." In the video, which features the Beatles' song "With a Little Help from My Friends," it thanked the 20,000 volunteer soldiers from 52 countries currently fighting in Ukraine.

The video showed footage of foreign troops and flashing a number of flags, before showing a collage of multiple banners. Taiwan's flag can be seen in the top row of the upper right-hand corner of the image.

Also of note is the Black Bauhinia flag which was frequently flown by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters during the 2019-2020 Hong Kong protests. The video also thanked the thousands of aid volunteers who have helped Ukraine and prominent figures who have visited the country to lend their support since Russia invaded the country.

The video closed by declaring that all those who have helped Ukraine in its time of need in some way are "heroes" and declared that "We will win this fight together."

An estimated 10 Taiwanese soldiers are fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion, according to a Taiwanese volunteer serving in the country. On Nov. 2, Tseng Sheng-kuang (曾聖光), a member of the Amis Tribe from Hualien County's Ji'an Township, became the first Taiwanese soldier to die in combat while fighting for Ukraine.