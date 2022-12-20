Live-stream views now available at 5 Taipei scenic spots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has added more sites to the platform offering 4K live panoramic views of the city’s attractions in a bid to promote tourism.

Users can now access real-time views of Dadaocheng Wharf, Dajia Riverside Park, Bishan Temple, and Jiantanshan Weifeng Observatory at Taipei Live Cam, a service operated by the Department of Information and Tourism.

Previously, the service was only available for Xiangshan, also known as Elephant Mountain, in Xinyi District, a 183-meter high hill known for its trails and an ideal location to take in Taipei and the landmark skyscraper Taipei 101.

Located on the banks of the Tamsui River, Dadaocheng Wharf boasts a ferry service and sunset views. Dajia Riverside Park is rich in greenness and bicycle paths, a great weekend getaway.

Bishan Temple in Neihu provides a view overlooking the Taipei Basin from a northern angle, while Jiantanshan Weifeng Observatory is part of the Yuanshan Scenic Area, where visitors can see the iconic Taipei Performing Arts Center, a spectacular new cultural venue with an eye-catching globe theater.

Visit the Travel Taipei website or the Taipei Live Cam YouTube channel for more about the live-streaming service.



Dadaocheng Wharf. (Taipei City Government image)



A view from Bishan Temple. (Taipei City Government image)



A view from Jiantanshan Weifeng Observatory. (Taipei City Government image)