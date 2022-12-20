Taipei Zoo identifies Tuan Tuan's illness after panda's death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Zoo announced findings from giant panda Tuan Tuan’s (團團) autopsy on Monday (Dec. 19), a month after it was euthanized.

After conducting tests and consulting with experts in the veterinary and oncology fields, the zoo confirmed that Tuan Tuan had suffered from gemistocytic astrocytoma. The cancer developed in the left side of Tuan Tuan’s brain, which led to widespread liquefactive necrosis, causing the panda to experience frequent seizures.

According to the zoo, considering Tuan Tuan was Taiwan’s only male giant panda and the general rarity of giant panda specimens, it has decided to preserve Tuan Tuan’s fur, skeleton, and cell samples (such as sperm, somatic cells, and stem cells) for research purposes. Additionally, the zoo hopes that the specimens will contribute to the development of veterinary medicine and animal care techniques.

Taipei Zoo will be planning a series of educational events to share Tuan Tuan’s story with visitors as a way to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

As Tuan Tuan had spent 14 years at the zoo and become familiar to zookeepers, veterinarians, as well as visitors, the zoo has kept its message wall up to commemorate the giant panda. While the physical message wall will be removed on Monday (Dec. 26), fans of Tuan Tuan can continue to leave messages online.



Taipei Zoo announces autopsy results. (Taipei Zoo image)