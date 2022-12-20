First Hydrogen Expands Its Design of Zero-Emission Vehicles

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC PINK: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has selected EDAG Group (EDAG) as its design styling partner for its next generation of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEV). As global mobility engineers with experience in commercial vehicle development, EDAG will support First Hydrogen's goal to make zero-emission vehicles accessible to fleet managers.

Following the success of the Company's first two light commercial vehicles which incorporate hydrogen fuel cell stacks - First Hydrogen's next generation of vans will be the Company's first vehicles to enter the mass market. Suited to the commercial sector, hydrogen-powered vehicles can travel much further, carry larger payloads, and refueling is much quicker than equivalent battery electric vehicles. First Hydrogen's vehicles will be aerodynamic, durable, progressive, and highly functional for the driver suiting the vehicle's duty cycle.

First Hydrogen will offer a complete solution to zero emissions mobility through its innovative Hydrogen-as-a-Service. In providing light commercial vehicles (LCV), a guaranteed supply of renewably sourced green hydrogen fuel and refuelling technology alongside other supporting services, the Company will help fleet managers to transition away from fossil fuels.

Noted for its concept cars and prototypes as for its top-level commercial vehicle development, the design and engineering specialist has been part of the international automotive and commercial vehicle industry for decades. The commercial and off-road vehicle business unit covers the complete development spectrum for commercial vehicles. As well as developing components, modules and complete vehicles, EDAG also manufactures prototype parts & complete vehicles. Bringing creativity, innovation, and a wealth of industry knowledge to the partnership, EDAG Group will create impactful design style and engineering concepts for First Hydrogen's first FCEVs for the mass market.

Steve Gill, CEO of Automotive for First Hydrogen Limited, says: "This is an incredibly important partnership, with the design of our flagship vehicles destined to set the first impressions of our brand and establish our position in the market. We were compelled by EDAG's innovative approach to developing our next generation vehicles. As our chosen design partner, EDAG appreciates the benefits hydrogen fuel brings to the LCV class in terms of range, payload, ease of refuelling and ease of use. All these aspects will inform the vehicle's look and overall design features."

Harald Keller, COO of EDAG Engineering GmbH, comments: "We are really looking forward to design First Hydrogen's first mass produced FCEVs. As design partners, our team will support First Hydrogen to enter the commercial vehicle market with impact and enable us to visually communicate the Company's ambitions and forward-thinking outlook to investors and customers."

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero-emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK, EU and North America.

About EDAG Group (EDAG.com)

EDAG Group is the world's largest independent engineering service provider to the global mobility industry. We regard mobility as a fully integrated ecosystem, and offer our customers technological solutions for more sustainable, emission-free and intelligently networked mobility. With a global network of some 60 branches, EDAG Group provides engineering services in the Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions segments.

With our interdisciplinary expertise in the fields of software and digitalization, we possess the key skills to help actively shape the dynamic transformation process the mobility industry is currently undergoing. Digital features, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, alternative powertrains, new mobility concepts and the vision of a networked smart city have become an integral part of our portfolio. Embedded in EDAG's own 360° degree approach to the development of complete vehicles and production facilities, we are a competent partner for sustainable mobility projects. It is in the DNA of the company to actively shape the future of mobility and transfer new technologies and concepts into series production. Today, EDAG is one of the TOP 20 IT service providers in the German mobility sector.

Our customers include leading international OEMs, tier 1 suppliers and startup companies from the automotive and non-automotive industries, all of whom we serve globally with our workforce of approximately 8,000 experts in 360-degree engineering.

In 2021, the company generated sales of € 687 million. On December 31, 2021, EDAG employed a global workforce of 7,880 (including apprentices).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

investors@firsthydrogen.com

